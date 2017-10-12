U17 World Cup: Ghana coach Fabin Samuel - India didn’t pose any threat to us

The coach of the African nation was pleased to see that his plans were executed to perfection by his players…

Ghana downed India 4-0 in their final Group A fixture on Thursday evening in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Coach Fabin Samuel acknowledged that his team was superior to India and that his team could have scored a few more.

“We could have scored more. I am happy with it.”

He mentioned that the Indian team didn’t play to the potential they showed in the last game against Colombia.

“To be frank, they didn’t pose any threat to our team. I don’t know why?”

“The plan was to start on a high note, play fast and see if India can cope.”

Ghana made four changes to the team which played against USMNT and Samuel explained the reasons for the same.

“We have equally good players. Every player can play very well.”

On being asked if the infrastructure in Ghana is better than in India, he said,”In terms of playing fields, India is ahead of Ghana. We cannot catch up.”

Samuel had claimed that should his team suffer a defeat against India, he would have to apply for Indian citizenship and not return back to Ghana!

“Definitely, when we lost to USA, we have so many calls. If we lose to India, I said that I will apply for citizenship in India. Thank God, we scored and I think I am safe now!”

With the win against India, Ghana have ensured qualification to the next round of the tournament from Group A.