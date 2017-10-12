U17 World Cup: Ghana vs India - Namit Deshpande dropped, Jeakson Singh retains his place as Luis Norton rings in the changes once again

Luis Norton made four changes to the team which narrowly lost to Colombia with goalscorer Jeakson Singh retaining his place in the starting XI....

Luis Norton de Matos made four changes to the India U17 side which narrowly lost 2-1 to Colombia in their last match for the final Group A clash against Ghana at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi.

Centre-back Jitendra Singh returned to the heart of the defence to partner Anwar Ali in place of Namit Deshpande who had become the first NRI to represent India across any age group in the tie against Colombia.

Star striker Aniket Jadhav was also reinstated into the starting XI by Matos in place of Rahim Ali who had started the previous match.

In came Suresh Wanjgam and Nongdamba Naorem as Abhijit Sarkar and Ningthoinganba Meetei started from the bench.

The Portuguese rang in wholesome changes once again after making four changes in the match against Colombia.

India's first ever World Cup goalscorer Jeakson Singh retained his place in the starting line-up.

India in: Aniket Jadhav, Suresh Wangjam, Nongdamba Naorem, Jitendra Singh

India out: Namit Deshpande, Rahim Ali, Abhijit Sarkar, Ningthoinganba Meetei