U17 World Cup: Ghana vs India - What can we expect from the Black Cats?

When India take on Ghana on October 12, a match which could very well bring down the curtains on its participation in the FIFA U17 World Cup, they will face an opponent who will have been hurting after their loss to the USA by a solitary goal.

For much of that match, Ghana were in the ascendancy but it was their final ball or end product which let them down constantly.

Led by their talismanic front man Eric Ayiah, the Black Cats arrived in India with a lot of expectations.

Coach Fabin Samuel remarked that his team were still the leaders in African football in his first press conference before the kick-off to the World Cup.

That tag is very much warranted for Ghana who were impressive on the opening night against Columbia but once again their poor form in the final third meant they could only stick one goal past the Latin Americans for all their domination.

They were inflicted by the same plague in their loss against the USA and will be hoping to turn up with their scoring boots when they take on hosts India.

Despite Ayiah attracting all the attention in the build up to the tournament, it is right winger Sadiq Ibrahim who has shone the brightest for the Black Cats in the World Cup.

