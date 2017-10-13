U17 World Cup: Guinea 1-3 Germany: Die Mannschaft ride on Jann-Fiete Arp brilliance to qualify

A goal and an assist from skipper Jann-Fiete Arp ensured that the junior team of the current world champs extended their stay in India...

Germany registered a 3-1 win over a gallant Guinea in a hotly contested Group C affair in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 at the JLN Stadium in Kochi on Friday.

Arp opened the scoring for Germany in the first half but Soumah pulled a goal back before the break. Kuehn scored after the restart to save face before Cetin converted an added-time spot-kick to confirm a 3-1 win for his side.

Le Syli Cadet were dependant on Costa Rica's result in Goa, as both shared a solitary point in the group. They made two changes to their side, as Issiaga Camara and Naby Bangoura were dropped to the bench. Fandje Toure started as the spearhead, with the support of Doss Soumah and Elhadj Bah from the flanks.

Following the harsh reality check against Iran in their previous game, the Die Mannschaft juniors revamped their lineup for Guinea's challenge in Kochi. Christian Wueck made five changes as Jan Boller, Noah Awuku, Sahverdi Cetin, Erik Majetschak and John Yeboah faced the axe.

Skipper Jann-Fiete Arp lead the line with Elias Abouchabaka right behind him. Nicolas Kuehn and Dennis Jasrzembski offered width from the flanks.

Germany put Guinea on the backfoot from the get-go. The opening blow came eight minutes into the game when Dennis Jastrzembski closed down Guinean centre back and nicked possession of the ball before quickly sliding in his captain Jann-Fiete Arp who coolly slotted it into the net.

An equalizer wasn't well overdue and Germans' sloppiness in possession meant they were repeatedly asking for trouble. In the 26th minute, Aguibou Camara danced through the German defence inside the box and a deflected effort on goal fell to an unmarked Ibrahim Soumah who thumped the ball into the net to make it 1-1.

Elhadj Bah's turn and shot six minutes after the equalizer had the goalkeeper on his toes but a relieved Plogmann watched the ball go inched wide of the post. Guinea's guile and vigour had Germany relying on counter attacks to create chances to score but there were to be no more goals in the game before the break.



Guinea knocked on the German doors immediately after the restart. A long diagonal from midfield was flicked on by Bah but it narrowly missed the outstretched leg of Toure and bounced away for a goal kick.