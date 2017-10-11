U17 World Cup: Hyundai announced as exclusive transport partner

The South Korean automobile giant will be the transport partner for the youth football world cup being held in India...

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), India's second-largest car manufacturer and number one exporter, will be the exclusive transport partner of FIFA officials during the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup in the country.

The company handed over a fleet of premium Hyundai cars to FIFA for their use throughout the three-week long tournament. The handover was done by Mr. Y.K. Koo, MD & CEO, HMIL, to Mr. Martin Nussbaumer, Marketing Operations Group Leader, FIFA and Mr. Javier Ceppi, Tournament Director, Local Organising Committee at a ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi.

The fleet provided includes 63 premium Hyundai cars including the Next Gen VERNA, TUCSON and ELITE i20. The company also arranged for a few coaches to be used in the six host cities for the transportation of players and FIFA management.

Speaking at the official cars handover ceremony, Mr. Y K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is proud to partner with The FIFA U17 World Cup being hosted for the first time in India. At Hyundai, we understand the passion of the Indian football fans and want to keep the excitement around Hyundai brand alive by engaging with our customers at every point."

Moreover, the company has lined up numerous exclusive engagement activities and merchandise distribution to its customers in its dealerships in the six host cities - Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Mumbai.