U17 World Cup: Iran 4-0 Germany: Younes Delfi helps Team Melli go top with royal German thrashing

The Iran number 11 scored twice and assisted once before being afforded a plausible replacement in the second half...

Asian giants Iran moved to top of Group C of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup with a 4-0 win over Germany at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday.



Younes Delfi's (6' & 42') first half brace was helped by second half strikes by Allahyar Sayyad (49') and Vahid Namdari (75') to cut through German precision to book their place in the Round of 16 with a game in hand.

Four changes for Christian Wueck's side saw Dominic Becker, Noah Awuku, Sahverdi Cetin and Eric Majetschak replace Pascal Hackethal, Elias Abouchabaka, Nicolas Kuehn and Dennis Jastrzembski, while Iran coach Abbas Chamanian made no changes to his starting line-up.

Iran got the early lead after Luca Plogmann was able to block Ali Satavi's shot from outside the box but let Younes Delfi's left-footer slip in between his legs from the centre of the box off the rebound in the sixth minute. Delfi came close again in the 15th minute, but the German goalkeeper tipped the free-kick from distance above the crossbar.

Lars Mai's back-pass put his goalkeeper in a difficult situation as the latter struggled to find his footing, losing the ball to Allahyar Sayyad, with Mohammad Ghaderi taking the eventual shot as his team-mate tried to block Plogmann's view. However, the German goalkeeper still managed to pull off a crucial save from close range.

Plogmann pulled off an incredible save in the 26th minute, diving to his left, to deny Sayyad's shot from outside the box, after which Cetin's curling attempt swirled wide of the mark on the other side.

Ghaderi made sprung into the left side of the German box and made space for a shot in the 32nd minute, but of which missed the far corner by a whisker as Iran were dominating in the attacking third though the Deutschers held more than 70% of the possession around the half hour mark.