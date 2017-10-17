U17 World Cup: Iran vs Mexico - El Tri capitulation paves way for Team Melli's progression to quarter-finals

Iran booked a slot in the Federation International de Football Association's (FIFA) U17 World Cup, by overcoming the Mexico U17's challenge at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Fatorda, Goa, on Tuesday, 17th October.

Mohammad Sharifi (4') converted an early penalty before Allahyar Sayyad gave Iran a two-goal cushion in the 11th minute. The deficit was reduced by Mexico's De la Rosa in the 37th minute but a cat and mouse encounter would ensue, with the Iranians ultimately ending up the big winners on a hugely disappointing night for the North Americans, who see their winless tenure at the World Cup all but ended.

Abbas Chamanian made three changes to his first XI. Majid Nasiri, Mohammad Sharifi and Mohammad Ghaderi started in place of Amir Esmaeil Zadeh, Sobhan Khaghani and the suspended Mohammad Ghobeishavi. For Mexico Mario Arteaga brought in Daniel Lopez and Luis Gamiz in place of Marco Ruiz and Andres Perez from the 0-0 draw against Chile in Guwahati.

The North Americans were getting themselves trapped in off-side positions early on, but it was Iran who took the lead through a penalty after Adrian Vazquez was guilty of bringing down Ghaderi. Sharifi converted from the spot. Iran's lead was soon doubled when Sayyad made the best of a defensive miscommunication between Mexico defenders Carlos Rolbles and Luis Olivas who were expecting Cesar Lopez to come for the ball. With the goalkeeper off his line and Ali Gholam Zadeh's goalkick from the other side dropping into no man's land, the Iran striker made the best of the situation to flick it into the back of the net.

Looking comfortable on the ball for a while, Jairo Torres decided to have a go from distance that was averted for a corner by Gholam Zadeh though it appeared to be steering wide of the goal in the 29th minute. Mexico were almost punished for their lapse in concentration as Delfi stole the ball from Robles and squared a cross from the right flank. However, Luis Gamiz was able to fall back in time to effect the clearance in front of Sayyad. The El Tri managed to pull on back in the 37th minute.