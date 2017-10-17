U17 World Cup: Kochi set for more Brazilian Samba as Carlos Amadeu confirms Alan return

An in-form Brazil U-17 team will lock horns against a talented Honduras U-17 side in the Round-Of-16 fixture of FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu said that his team cannot wait to take the field again after three wins in three games in their group.

"We are totally satisfied to be back here in Kochi. We had more time to recover from the last match to this one. But we are looking forward to playing again because we have been resting for too many days."

Much of his team's build-up towards the tournament centred around Real Madrid signing Vinicius Jr, who missed out on the trip to India due to an unfortunate injury. Amadeu's team, however, showed no signs of slowing down despite the absence of a star player, with Lincoln, Paulinho and Brenner making the most of their chances so far in the competition.

"Vinicius is a great player, we would have liked to have him here. We had our games, we have won our games. Right now we are totally satisfied with the players that we have here.

We got assists for midfielders."

"We have players on our bench like Vitinho who was playing well. Lincoln is still 16 and they are playing at high levels. Paulinho and Brenner are already in the senior team in their clubs. The projections for the future are the best. If they keep our minds, they will have a really great future ahead of them."

The Brazilian coach will be happy to welcome his playmaking midfielder Alan back into the starting lineup. Crocked Vitinho will miss the fixture against Honduras.

"We need to be really concentrated for the next match. Right now we just have to win. About Alan coming back, we received this in a totally positive way because he fits in really well with our style of play. Vitinho is the only one missing so it was important that Alan is back. Vitinho has had this shock in his head. This is a medical stuff. Recovery is something around 7 days so we have to respect that. We have players in that position and we are totally confident about these players."