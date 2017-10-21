U17 World Cup: Mali 2-1 Ghana: Les Aiglonnets become first team to qualify for semifinals

Mali beat Ghana 2-1 in the quarterfinal of the FIFA U17 World Cup today at Guwahati to become the first team to book their semis berth.

Hadji Drame drew first blood for the Les Aiglonnets in the 15th minute and Djemoussa Traore doubled their lead at the hour mark. Kudus Mohammed scored the consolation goal for the Black Starlets from a penalty in the 70th minute.



Jonas Komla stuck to the same lineup for the third game in a row, playing in a 4-1-4-1 formation with star striker Lassana N'Diaye up top. Ghana made one change from their 2-0 win over Niger, Gabriel Leveh slotted in the left side of midfield with Edmund Arko-Mensah dropping out. Sadiq Ibrahim returned from suspension but did not find a place in the starting eleven.



Mali turned the heat early on in the wet and windy conditions as Mohammed Idriss' cross found no takers inside the box with N'Diaye running forward. Even the loose ball was struck into the side-netting by Hadji Drame, who cunningly left his marker for dead on the right channel in the sixth minute.



On the other end, Eric Ayiah failed to showcase his poaching instincts as Ibrahim Sulley set him up but three minutes later, Mali broke the deadlock. Against the run of play, Salam Jiddou played a one-two with N'Diaye and found Hadji Drame who slotted the ball home in from an angle.



Ghana had a disallowed goal in the 40th minute when Ibrahim Sulley's premature celebration was put to halt as referee Mehdi Abid Charef already blew the whistle when Kudus Mohammed fouled Ibrahiim Kane inside his opposition box.



Malian skipper Mohammed Camara tried to get one in the dying minutes of the first half but his attempt was foiled by a weak shot after doing so well to cut past two defenders.