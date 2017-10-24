U17 World Cup- Mali U17's Jonas Komla: We will have little advantage with the pitch

Following their win in the all-African battle against Ghana in the quarter-final at Guwahati, Mali will lock horns with European giants Spain in the semi-final clash on 25th October at Navi Mumbai.

Les Aigles, who ended on the second spot in Group B, played twice at the DY Patil Stadium during the group phase. Jonas Komla’s young guns lost their opening tie to Paraguay in a 3-2 but bounced back hard later with a 3-0 win over Turkey.

On being asked if returning to Navi Mumbai’s ground will benefit Mali, the coach answered, ''Mali have already played at Navi Mumbai so we know the pitch very well. But, it is a semi-final against Spain, so it will be a big clash. But yes we will have little advantage with the pitch.''

However, the group phase ties witnessed a rainy weather and the climatic conditions have gotten better now. Komla believes that irrespective of the situation, the African side can deliver their best performance.