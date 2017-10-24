U17 World Cup: Mali vs Spain: TV channel, stream, kick-off time & preview

The second semi-final of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India will be a battle of two reigning continental champions in European giants Spain and African powerhouses Mali.

In India, the game will be available to watch live on television on the Sony Tent network, or alternatively online using SonyLIV App.

Potential starting XI: Youssouf Koita (GK), Boubacar Haidara, Abdoulaye Diaby, Mamadou Samake, Ibrahiim Kane, Fode Konate, Salam Jiddou, Mohamed Camara, Djemoussa Traore, Hadji Drame, Lassana N’Diaye.

Potential starting XI: Alvaro Fernandez (GK), Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Juan Miranda, Mateu Morey, Cesar Gelabert, Mohamed Moukhliss, Antonio Blanco, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Ferran Torres.



GAME PREVIEW

La Rojita have come a long way since their opening game defeat to Brazil and have entered the last four on the back of a supreme performance against Asian champions Iran in the quarter-finals.

Their forward line including Barcelona starlets Abel Ruiz and Sergio Gomez along with Ferran Torres has been a treat to watch as the Spanish have progressed in the tournament.

Ruiz has been in sparkling form in front of the goal finding the net four times so far in this tournament and is second only to Amini Gouiri of France and Lassana N’Diaye of Mali.

In midfield Real Madrid’s Antonio Blanco has been a rock at the base shielding the back four while initiating Spain’s attacks from deep. Having already eliminated one of the dark horses for the title in the form of France in the Round of 16, the Spaniards have been looking menacing in the knock-out stages.

Mali on the other hand have developed a fearsome reputation in big tournaments in the last few years or so and they will be itching to go one better than the last time in this competition where they lost out in the finals.

Having disposed off African rivals Ghana in a tense quarter-final tie played on a rain soaked pitch conditions at Guwahati, Mali have settled into a solid unit in the knock-out rounds after looking slightly shaky in the group stages.

Star-striker Lassana N’Diaye has lived up to his hype by banging in five goals so far and looks favourite for the Golden Boot. Winger Djemoussa Traore has been electric on the wings despite his short stature while skipper Mohammed Camara has been at the heart of every Mali attack.

Salam Jiddou has been a calming influence in the midfield of the two-times running African champions and the grit and adaptability they showed in the last eight tie could mean the La Rojita might have their hands full in the semi-finals.