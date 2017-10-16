U17 World Cup: Mexico's problem lies in their defense - Iran's Abbas Chamanian

Iran made it to the Round of 16 of the U17 World Cup by topping Group C with a 100 per cent record in the competition so far.

The Princes of Persia face Mexico in the pre-quarterfinals at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa on Tuesday, October 17, with a kick-off slated for 17:00 IST.

Having beaten the likes of Guinea, Germany and Costa in the group stage wherein the 4-0 over the European giants easily stands out, Iran coach Abbas Chamanian sees no reason why they cannot become the first Asian nation to be crowned champions.

"Why not? Iran has an excellent team. Decisively, in any match, if we play the way we played against Germany, we will get three points," he continued to gauge Mexico's attributes in the youth competition.

"No doubt Mexico is a good opponent, especially their attack if they utilise their oppotunities. Their problem lies in their defense," the Iranian pointed.

Team Melli will miss the services of skipper Mohammad Ghobeishavi on account of two yellow cards despite prayers for the suspension to be overturned.

"Ghobeishavi was training with us yesterday as he will today. Although we complained about the decision (suspension) to FIFA, we ultimately respect the decision of the referee and he will not be with us tomorrow (Tuesday). Fortunately, our bench strength is very good," said Chamanian.

