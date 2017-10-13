U17 World Cup: Niger 0-2 Brazil: Samba boys emerge as undisputed group winners

Five-time champions Brazil defeated Niger 0-2 in their last Group D match of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa, Goa on Friday evening.



Lincoln (5') scored early and Brenner (34') doubled the lead in the first half itself. Niger fought valiantly but never quite matched up to the Selecao.



In their blue away kit, Brazil got things off with a fourth minute opener as a brilliant cross by Paulinho from the right was tapped in by Lincoln, whose header shaved off the top of the crossbar off Wesley's cross two minutes later.

Vitinho's shot from close to the six yards box was blocked in the 9th minute just as Brenner's attempt was not allowed to hit the target before Niger had their first go at goal.

Brazil goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao had to check his position in goal when Niger's Nasser Mahaman attempted a shot from around 35 yards in the 13th minute.

Some quick touches between Vitinho and Wesley saw the latter force an outstretched save from goalkeeper Khaled Lawali, while Vitinho kept tormenting the left side of Niger's defense wherein his shot missed the left post by a whisker on one occasion.

Vitinho successfully turned his marker at the hour mark, but his left-footed shot from the left side, after controlling Marcos Antonio's lob inside the box, missed the close post.

Brazil eventually struck the back of the net for the second time via Brenner's direct free-kick into the bottom right corner that was preceded by Djibrilla Ibrahim's foul on Vitinho.

In a criminal miss for the African side, Kairou Amoustapha failed to get a touch from handshaking distance after Yacine Wa Massamba's cross from the right had gone through the guards of Lucas Halter in the 39th minute.

Brazil were hit by a Vitinho injury blow just before half-time that forced Carlos Amadeu into a forced change as Helio Junio came on as replacement.







Brazao with possibly the second save of the match in the 55th minute as the Brazil goalkeeper had Wa Massamba's left-footed shot from outside the box covered at the bottom right corner.