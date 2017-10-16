U17 World Cup: Paraguay 0-5 USA - Sensational Timothy Weah hat-trick leads USA demolition job

The USA burst into life at the FIFA U17 World Cup after a sound 5-0 thrashing of Paraguay to book their spot in the last eight...

In a match expected to be a tight affair, the USA put on a sublime second-half show to completely demolish Paraguay 5-0 in the Round of 16 tie in New Delhi following a hat-trick from Timothy Weah.

The USA were coming into the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to Colombia in their final Group A fixture while Paraguay had been runaway leaders in Group B winning all three of their games to keep a perfect slate.

USA coach John Hackworth started with a 4-3-3 formation with Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah and Ayo Akinola leading the front three.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Morinigo mirrored his opponent’s formation with Leonardo Sanchez, Fernando Cardozo and Alan Rodriguez forming the front three.

Both sides started the match in positive fashion with plenty of wing play as the wingers from both teams troubled the opposing defence.

However, it was the North Americans who went in front in the 19th minute of the match through left-winger Timothy Weah. Ayo Akinola drove in a perfect low cross from the right behind the Paraguay back-four and Weah was on hand to tuck-in his finish at the far post.

Braian Ojeda came close to equalizing soon enough for the South Americans after a mesmeric individual run in the USA box only to blast his effort way high from close range.

The quick feet among the Paraguay attack kept the USA defence marshalled by Chris Durkin on its toes throughout the half as the South Americans attacked in waves.

The USA back-four held firm through in resolute manner as the South Americans were denied a clear shot at goal.

Chris Goslin then nearly doubled the lead for his side right at the stroke of half-time with a powerful free-kick from 40 yards out which rattled the goalpost.

Akinola came close to adding a goal to his assist after Andrew Carleton’s ball across the six-yard box but a goal-line clearance from the Paraguayan defence made sure the scores remained at 1-0 going into the break.