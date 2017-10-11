U17 World Cup: Playing India games in Delhi has turned out to be a masterstroke

While the skeptics wondered why India’s games were shifted to Delhi, the move wasn’t a bad one at all in the end…

Delhi isn’t a football city. It had Durand Cup but doesn’t host anymore. It does not a great footballing culture and people do not appreciate football. Engaging with fans in Delhi is one of the toughest tasks, with it being very hard to see them turn up in numbers at stadiums.

If the above wasn’t enough, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium isn’t conducive to football as the stands aren’t close to the pitch. There have been several reasons cited as to why Delhi shouldn’t have been awarded the opportunity to host India’s Group A matches of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

It must be remembered that when Bayern Munich came to India back in 2012, the Nehru Stadium only saw close to 25000 fans. If a team which had the likes of Phillip Lahm, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thomas Muller and more could only attract less than half the capacity, then you know that something isn’t right with regards to the football culture in the city.



Schweinsteiger had told Goal back then that he was surprised to see the empty stands in Delhi

We wouldn’t get into the organizational aspect of the FIFA Local Organising Committee (LOC) with regards to water and sale of tickets as that has been already documented.

The Nehru Stadium’s stands were empty before the India game against Colombia. However, 40 minutes or so before the kick-off, the stadium was draped in blue as opposed to the blue of the empty seats in the first game.

“There was a letter sent by Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General, Injeti Srinivas to schools that they have to send at least 100 kids. It was made compulsory,” informed an All India Football Federation (AIFF) official.

The kids displayed unconditional support to Team India by banging the seats, roaring and cheering every tackle or attacking move. The atmosphere in the Nehru Stadium was one of the best and not less than any football stadium in the country.