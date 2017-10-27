U17 World Cup: PSG's Yacine Adli leads assists chart for France

PSG youngster Yacine Adli managed to rake up five assists in the France U-17 national team's campaign at the 2017 edition of the U17 World Cup.

Three of those came in the 7-1 anhiliation of New Caledonia in the Group E opener. Adli continued to provide assists through the group stage, one each against Japan and Honduras, but failed to record any in the 1-2 pre-quarterfinals defeat at the hands of Spain.

U17 World Cup top assists chart More

With Germany and USA's runs also coming to a halt in the youth competition, Jann-Fiete Arp and Andrew Carleton automatically fall out of the race.

Salam Jiddou and Djemoussa Traore of Mali hence are the closest contenders to equalise or move atop the assists chart.