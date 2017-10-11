U17 World Cup: Qahtan Jathir - 'We have a different strategy for each game'

The Iraqis felt the game was in their court, only for the Mexicans to snatch a draw as both coaches stay "content" with result...

Iraq coach Qahtan Jathir was a happy man as his team registered their first win in this year's U17 World Cup. When asked about toppling the mighty Chile he stressed on how his side used their strengths to their benefits and also thanked the people of Iraq for their support.

"I would like to thank the people of Iraq first. We played a good game today, we played well in the Asian U16 championships and are current champions. We knew their strengths and used it to our advantage."

When asked about a change in strategy the coach pointed out as to how with each different opponent they have a different strategy.

"We've worked together for two years now. The important players know their roles and duties. Against Mexico, we played long balls behind defenders and tried to utilise Dahood's pace. Today it was different, we played a lot of short passes in this game. We have a different strategy for each game."

Against England, the coach has vowed to have a different strategy.

When asked about Dahood the coach stressed on how the whole team operates as a unit and emphasis is not put on one player alone, hinting towards Dahood.

"We play as a team, the other players are also good and talented. Dahood is good but there are other players too who are skilful."

Chile coach Hernan Caputto talked about how difficult it was for footballing fans in Chile as in the span of 24 hours they had to suffer back to back defeats but to not give up like the mentality of the squad.

"It is a tough time for us. Last night was very hard for us Chileans. We'll fight through like we always do."

When asked about a quote from Claudio Bravo where the keeper suggested that all Chilean teams should play the same style of football, the coach said he had not heard this quote before and that his focus was solely on the job at hand.

"I didn't hear about this quote. My focus is on this tournament."

He thanked the Kolkata crowd for their support before heading out with his team for Guwahati.

"I would like to thank and greet the people of Kolkata before we have to go to Guwahati. We were looking forward to staying here for more days but that cannot be."