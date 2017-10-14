U17 World Cup Round of 16: How does the pre-quarter finals lineup look like?

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India will now move onto the knockout stages with the Round of set to get underway on October 16, 17 and 18 across the six venues in the country.

The final round of group stage matches were concluded on Saturday with the 16 spots for the knockout stages now completely taken.

Goal takes you through the eight different mouth watering ties lines up in the Round of 16 in order according to their match dates.