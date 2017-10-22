U17 World Cup- Santiago Denia: Spain did the job almost perfectly

La Rojita booked their place in the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 with a scintillating 3-1 win over Iran in their quarter-final clash at Kochi. Abel Ruiz scored in the first half before Sergio Gomez and Ferran Torres sealed the game for Spain in the latter to drain confidence off an unusually defensive Iranian attack. Substitute Saeid Karimi scored the consolation goal for the Cubs.

Speaking on the result, Spain’s gaffer Santiago Denia applauded the efforts of his young guns by terming the performance as flawless. ‘’I believe we did the job almost perfectly. It's important for us to have qualified for the semi-final. I want to highlight the performance of the players,’’ he expressed.

The Spaniards, who were leading by a goal at the half-time whistle, could have slotted another, believed Santiago. ‘’We knew it was very important to begin the match very well. We knew that trying to play through the inside of defense is going to be difficult. We had chances to score the second one in the first half. In the second half, we knew they would have to move forward and we will then have spaces to attack,’’ he explained.

