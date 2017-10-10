U17 World Cup: Scintillating Selecao outclass lethargic Chollima

Brazil outclassed a lethargic DPR Korea to register a 2-0 win in their second group game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from Lincoln and Paulinho sealed a dominant win for Carlo Amadeu's men but they could and should have added to their goal tally.

Striker Lincoln was flanked by Brenner on the left and Paulinho on the right for Brazil. Alan slotted in behind the striker with Victor Bobsin and Marcos Antonio featuring in the double pivot.

Left-back Weverson and right back Wesley ran provided width next to the centre back pairing of Vitao and Lucas Halter. Skipper Yuh Min started on the right for DPR Korea, with Kim Hwi Hwang leading the line.

Brazil were an immediate threat after kick-off, with Brenner laying it off for Lincoln who managed to get the ball past the defender but not the goalkeeper Sin Tae Song.

Alan, who impressed against Spain, took control of the proceedings early on in the game. In the 12th minute, he released Paulinho who had come narrow from the right but the forward could only find the side-netting.

Three minutes later, Kim Chung Jin embarked on a lung-busting run from midfield and picked out Hwi Hwang who cut inside and unleashed a strong effort on target.

Brazil kept moving the ball around quickly and the wingers Paulinho and Brenner switched flanks at regular intervals.

DPR Korea's touches on the ball in the first half were few and far between but despite Brazil's 75 percent possession, there weren't any goals to boast about before the half-time whistle was blown.

The Selecao youth did not have to wait too long after the restart to get the reward for their efforts as they scored two goals in five minutes to stun Chollima. Weverson's free kick in the 56th minute was deflected off the wall towards Lincoln who timed his jump to perfection and nodded the ball into the net.