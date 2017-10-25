U17 World Cup Semifinal: Brazil 1-3 England - Efficient Young Lions dump Selecao out

England have surged into the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup final following a comprehensive 3-1 win over one of the pre-tournament favourites Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster was the star of the evening for the Young Lions with a sensational hat-trick (10', 39', 77') while right-back Wesley (21') scored Brazil's lone goal.

Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu made just the one change in the starting XI from the quarterfinal clash against Germany. Weverson, who scored in that game, was brought back to replace Luan Candido at the left-back position while England coach Steve Cooper fielded an unchanged XI from their win over USA in the quarterfinals.

Brazil, true to their style, went on the attack from the very beginning and kept the English defenders on their toes. But England drew first blood in the 10th minute, somewhat against the run of play. Rhian Brewster was found in space behind the defenders in the box by a teasing cross from Hudson-Odoi and his initial shot was blocked by the Brazilian goalkeeper. However, he reacted well to turn the rebound in.

The Selecao could have restored parity within four minutes of the goal, had the players been a little more clinical. Paulinho and Lincoln both missed chances to score as England heaved a sigh of relief.

But the equalising goal did come from Brazil in the 21st minute through Wesley. Following a neat give-and-go with Wesley, Paulinho's powerful shot at goal was blocked by English custodian Curtis Anderson. But he failed to gather the ball properly and Wesley, following up, knocked it in.

England U17 vs Brazil U17 More