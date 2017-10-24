U17 World Cup: Carlos Amadeu - 'England know Kolkata conditions better but it is not an advantage'

The match which was initially planned to be held at Guwahati was shifted to Kolkata merely 48 hours before kickoff, citing poor ground conditions...

Three-time champions Brazil lock horns with England for a place in the final of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in Kolkata on Wednesday. But, the fact that the venue was changed barely 48 hours before kickoff did not deter the Brazil camp, evident in head coach Carlos Amadeu's interaction with the media on the eve of the game.







"We did not have any influence (in shifting the game), it was FIFA who decided the venue. We were first scheduled to play in Guwahati, when we got there we were informed that we will have to travel back to Kolkata. We are happy to be back in Kolkata because of the support", Amadeu stated, seemingly happy to come back to the city which saw more than sixty-six thousand fans attend their quarterfinal match against Germany.







However, England have played all of their three group games and their Round-of-16 match against Japan at the Salt Lake Stadium and Amadeu was asked if the Young Lions would have an upper hand. "Of course, playing so many matches here, England knows the condition better but it is not advantage. We have played just one match and we will take that experience and go ahead," he replied.







Brazil, who last won the title in 2003, have reached their first semifinal since 2011 and Amadeu know that the road ahead is not easy. "We are happy that we have reached the semis but we are not partying. We still have a lot to do. We will try to play beautiful football, the Brazilian way and entertain the ground."







"Not only the U17 but all the youth teams from England in the last three years are having great results, developing great players. Probably, they have one of the best youth squads in the world. About the match, both teams are really good and we expect a good game."







"There is no advantage for any sides. I don’t know about the stats if these two are the best-attacking sides (both Brazil and England). Two teams with quality in their side will clash tomorrow and it will be a great match", assessed the former EC Vitoria man.

