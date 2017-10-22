U17 World Cup: Spain 3-1 Iran - Ferran Torres runs rampant as La Rojita march into the semi-final

Spain booked their place in the last-four round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 with a scintillating 3-1 win over Iran in their quarter-final clash held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Abel Ruiz scored in the first half before Sergio Gomez and Ferran Torres sealed the game for Spain in the second half to drain confidence off an unusually defensive Iranian attack. Substitute Saeid Karimi scored the only goal for the Cubs but in the end, La Rojita reigned supreme.

Santiago Denia named an unchanged side for the crucial knockout match against Iran. Abel Ruiz led the line with help from Ferran Torres and Sergio Gomez from the flanks. Mohamed Moukhliss, who has been ever-present in the tournament, joined up with the equally impressive Cesar Gelabert in midfield.

Abbas Chamanian made three changes to his side that outscored Mexico in their Round-of-16 fixture. In-form striker Allahyar Sayyad and Hosseinzadeh led the line for the Cubs with Younes Delfi ineligible for the tie due to suspension.

Spain were quick to get on the ball and pass it around like they have always done in Kochi. There were no signs of knockout nerves and the inevitable opening goal came in the 13th minute.

Sergio Gomez freed himself from his marker on the right before finding an unmarked Abel Ruiz in the centre of the box who found the net on his second attempt on target.

Spain vs Iran FIFA U17 WC More