U17 World Cup: Spain looking ominous after extinguishing Mali flame

It was meant to be a clash of two continental champions as Mali squared-off against Spain in the second semi-final of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India.

With the European champions going head-to-head with their African counterparts, it was expected to be a clash of styles with the slick passing and movement of the Spaniards pitted against the quick, incisive and physical Mali team.

In the end, it was the La Rojita who asserted their dominance in the match right from the very start as Mali found it hard to deal with Spain’s attacking impetus.

The front-line of Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez and Ferran Torres have been a handful for opposing defences throughout the tournament and once again the trio was in top form as the European champions sliced through Mali at will at the Dr. DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Having started their campaign on a disappointing note with a loss to Brazil, the Spaniards have looked ominously better with each passing match and as such, the warning signals for the Africans were displayed much before the encounter had even started.

That is not to say that Mali had not shown fine mettle themselves coming into the game. The African champions started off the tournament with a loss just like the Spaniards and have been impressive in each outing following that game.

After the Europeans had started the match with all guns blazing, their persistence was duly rewarded within the opening 20 minutes when Cesar Gelabert was brought down by Diaby in the Mali box leading the referee to instantly point to the spot.