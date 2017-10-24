U17 World Cup: Steve Cooper excited for Brazil clash, praises development of football in England

English coach Steve Cooper and his side are looking forward to taking on Brazil at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata. England who have played four of their previous five games at the ground including their knockout game against Japan know that they must stick to their plan to defeat the Selecao.

The coach was delighted to be back in the city sooner than expected due to the change in venue for the semi-finals.

"We're delighted to be back. Didn't think it'd be this early. As soon as we told the boys yesterday that the decision was made to shift the game, it was a positive response. We had a wonderful time here in the group stage and the knockout game here against Japan. It was sad to leave Kolkata but we're glad to come back here now."

The coach when asked whether the early kick-off would play a role in the game said that they were used to the conditions that the city has to offer and that he and his side are looking forward to every challenge that they have to face.

"We played our first two games at 5 pm. Chile and Mexico games (group stage). There is a slight difference in the temp and humidity but not a massive one.These tournaments are brilliant for throwing up different experiences and different opportunities for the players to thrive on. Everything that comes our way even a venue change is something we must embrace, there is no disadvantage to either team."

The coach highlighted about how proud he was of his lot to have qualified for the semis and how this experience would condition the players for the future.

"For an English U-17 team to qualify for the first time for the semis it's something that we are really proud of, it means that development in England is on the up. This is another example of the good work the clubs and academies are doing. The players as well deserve the credit but of course, the journey is not finished, we're looking forward to tomorrow's game."