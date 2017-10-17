U17 World Cup: Steve Cooper - 'Curtis taking a penalty was part of the plan'

England U17 equalled their best result in a FIFA Under-17 World Cup when they progressed to the qaurter-finals after a 5-3 penalty shootout win against Japan at Kolkata.

The Young Lions' manager Steve Cooper revealed in the post-match press conference that the move to let goalkeeper Curtis Anderson to take one of the five spot-kicks was pre-planned.

"Curtis taking the penalty was a part of the plan. We have a strategy for the penalties for every player whether outfield or goalkeeper. So ya Curtis was a part of our plan for the penalty shootout," Cooper said.

England set up a last eight clash with the USA who had earlier thrashed Paraguay 5-0 in their Round of 16 tie. Cooper remarked that he was aware that his side had equalled England's previous best and was looking forward to take it at least one notch further this time.

"We are aware of the fact that we have never crossed the quarter-final. We have already equalled that record. As I said at the start of the tournament that we are working in two ways - one is to be successful in any given tournament we take part in."

The Angel Gomes led side have received tremendous support in Kolkata and Cooper added that he would love to be back in the city provided his side can progress further into the tournament with the final slated to be held in the city.

"We’ll love to comeback to Kolkata obviously to stay in the completion. The city has been amazing, the crowd, attendance. It has been amazing, so good for the players, not just England but all the players in such developmental tournaments. The local public deserves a pat in the back for that," he said about the city.