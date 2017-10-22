U17 World Cup: Undue respect for Spain scuppers Iran

When Spain were pitted against Asian powerhouses Iran in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U17 World Cup underway in India, the connoisseurs of the game licked their lips in anticipation of a contest between two strong outfits at Kochi.

Spain, who started the tournament with a defeat to Brazil at the same venue, were peaking at the right time while Iran had already sent shockwaves through the tournament when they dismantled Germany 4-0 in a group stage match. Moreover, they were unbeaten so far and possessed physique and pace which was expected to unsettle the Spaniards.

There was a decent crowd in to watch the match as well, given it was the final one at Kochi, though the numbers never matched up to what Brazil games attracted.

But instead of a bold and enterprising Iran who had captured the collective imagination of the tournament, it was a timid and nervous Iran who turned up against the European giants in the opening half an hour.

Lining up in a 4-5-1 without star striker Younes Delfi, Iran were looking to sit deep and play on the counter against Spain who were expected to boss possession. That is an understandable approach as long as the team constricted spaces in the opposition's attacking third and pressed well.

