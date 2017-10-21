U17 World Cup: USA 1 England 4: Rhian Brewster powers Youngs Lions into the semi final

Steve Cooper's boys made a meal of the U17 USMNT in the quarterfinal to make it into the last four of the competition...

England booked a semi-final berth at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 courtesy of a dominant 4-1 win over USA in the quarter-final clash held at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

John Hackworth made two changes from their 5-0 win over Paraguay. Chris Gloster and Taylor Booth replaced Sergino Dest and the suspended Chris Goslin.

With Jadon Sancho absent for England, Steve Cooper brought in Morgan Gibbs White in place of Manchester United's Angel Gomes.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe's effort from outside the box in the fifth minute won a round of applause from the England fans in the stands, though the USA goalkeeper Justin Garces had it under control.

Callum Hudson-Odoi followed it up with a brilliant run down the left flank, with space afforded inside the box, but his eventual shot from the six-yard area was blocked by James Sands.

USA then succumbed to the early pressure in the 11th minute when Philip Foden made easy work of his markers on the right wing to swing in a cross to allow Brewster a tap-in.

Foden was at it again with a neat through ball to Brewster who struck England's second goal in the 14th minute. Two minutes later, with USA still finding their feet in the game, Brewster almost bagged his hat-trick. However, the Liverpool striker's left-footed shot from the left side of the box off Gibbs-White's pass was saved at the bottom left corner of the net.

Luck evaded the Americans when a corner taken by Andrew Carleton was tipped away by the England goalkeeper Curtis Anderson into the path of Josh Sargent, whose volley could only find the crossbar.

In the 37th minute, England goalkeeper Anderson did well to thwart Booth's shot from the right side of the box after Sands had delivered an inch-perfect through ball.