U17 World Cup: USA hat-trick hero Tim Weah hopes to impress Unai Emery for a PSG first team chance

A resounding 5-0 win over Paraguay sealed the United States progression into the quarterfinals of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India on Monday.



With three goals to his name including a stupendous finish from outside the box for his second on the night against the Albirroja, son of former footballer-turned politician Geroge Weah, Tim Weah was happy to open his account in the tournament at last.



"No, I did not really change anything. I just listened to what the coach said. He gave me a specific set of instructions and I followed that. I continue to work hard for the team and whether the coach starts me in the match or brings me off the bench, I continue doing so", the teenager commented after the game.



Asked about his super second where he cut onto his right from the left flank to unleash a beautiful strike into the top right corner of the goal, Weah said it was just his instincts taking over. “I cut onto my right and then my striker instincts took over so I shot with my right foot,” the left-winger said. “I don’t really score so many beautiful goals so I am really happy to get that tonight,” Weah added.



Weah meanwhile added that he hasn’t spoken to his father George, who is running for the President's post in this native Liberia after his hat-trick but has got a text from his mother.



“My mom texted me and asked me to get down on my knee and thank God because he is the reason for everything tonight,” the PSG II man said.

He also applauded the support from the crowd which had been amazing during the match and it almost felt like a home game for the USA. “While coming out of the tunnel, before the match had started, I said to the players this is almost like we are back in the USA. The people here are amazing and even the kids are chanting our names,” he said.



“Paraguay are a very good team and with your (crowd) support behind us, gave us a tremendous boost. We love India!"



When asked about his chances for a starting role in PSG anytime soon following his World Cup heroics, Weah was optimistic about the possibility but maintained the road ahead is long. "With hard work and dedication anything is possible," he said.



"PSG have Neymar, Cavani and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack and they are doing very well. I would love to emulate them at the senior level. When I am ready and when the coach (Unai Emery) sees that I am ready, hopefully, I will be given a call-up to the first team." he signed off.

