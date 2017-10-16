U17 World Cup: Wueck dissatisfied with finishing as he warns opponents - Die Mannschaft are just getting into groove

The German coach believes his side are hitting top gear at the right time as Colombia's Restrepo argued for bright futures for his boys...

A spectacular Germany U17 side dismantled a floppy Colombia U17s 4-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, in the first Round-of-16 encounter of the U17 World Cup on Monday, 16th October.

The Germans showed up when it really mattered as two goals from skipper Jann-Fiete along with one each from Yann Bisseck and John Yeboah helped complete a 4-0 thrashing of their hapless opponents.

Colombia coach Orlando Restrepo was visibly disappointed with his side’s loss in the post-match press conference and paid due respect to his opponents' calibre, acknowledging their superiority in all facets on the turf.

“We were trying to play really good (football). We tried really hard, we put in the blocks and made the clearances. In the end, the Germans were just more productive,” stated the Colombian coach, when quizzed on his team's efforts in the game.

Despite the harsh scoreline, the South American coach was full of praise for his boys and expects a bright future for them in the foreseeable future.

“I still believe it’s (Colombia) a very good team. They are very competitive and have huge potential,” he said.

When asked why star-man Leandro Campaz did not start the match, the Colombian alluded to a reproducing a successful strategy achieved against the United States of America (USA) in their last Group A match, where the number 7 was left on the bench in the side’s 2-1 win.

“Our strategy against the USA really worked. We wanted to start the same today and that is the reason we did not start Campaz, as we wanted to continue with the same attack from the previous match,” Restrepo remarked.

Consigning the match's result partly to a build-up of nerves, the Medellin born coach-remarked, “Some of the players were a bit nervous maybe. They did make some mistakes."