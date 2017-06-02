Udanta Singh wins Player of the Year award for Bengaluru FC

Twenty year old winger Udanta Singh was named Player of the Year at the club's annual awards night on Thursday...

Udanta Singh rounded off a great season for Bengaluru FC by winning the ‘Players’ Player of the Season’ as well as the ‘Fans’ Player of the Season’ at the annual Bengaluru FC Awards Night, in the city, on Thursday.

With three seasons under his belt already, the 20 year old wideman has quickly become an essential part of Albert Roca's tactics and it is no surprise to see the Manipur-born lad getting recognized by the players and the fans alike.

With a fully functional residential academy in place, this season's awards night also included recognition for the best players in the U14, U16 and U18 academy sides. Defender Nihal Iqbal picked up the U14 award while Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and Ajay Chhetri picked up the U16 and U18 awards respectively.

The youngster, who also happens to be one of Goal's picks as the Blues' best performer of the season, was not the only first team player to pick up multiple accolades on the night. Skipper Sunil Chhetri walked away with the ‘Top scorer of the season’ and the ‘Goal of the Season’ gong, while Nishu Kumar was named most-improved player.

With 12 strikes since the club's progress to the 2016 AFC Cup quarterfinals, Chhetri bagged the top-scorer award for a fourth consecutive season while his turn and strike against Johor Darul Ta'zim in the second leg of the semifinal, gave him the Goal of the Season accolade.