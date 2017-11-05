Udechukwu to drag Katsina United before LMC, NFF

Rivers United target, Chinedu Udechukwu says he is willing to drag Katsina United before the League Management Company and the Nigeria Football Federation's Players’ Status Committee in a bid to regain his freedom.

Udechukwu was prevented from moving to Plateau United after the chairman of the topflight side, Aminu Balele Kurfi insisted the striker was not for sale at any price.

And after agreeing personal terms with Rivers United the player told Goal that he is willing to prove to the LMC and NFF that he only signed a season contract with the Chanji Boys and that he became a free player at the end of the 2016-17 season.

“I know that Rivers United have made my desire to join them public and I agree to it because they have promised to help me regain my freedom. I signed a season contract with Katsina United and what the club has been saying behind are all lies and agreement between them and my agent. I am ready to take them to the NFF and LMC to prove that I do not have any contract with them again,” Udechukwu told Goal.

“My agent told me I signed a season contract with them and I don’t know where three seasons have come from. How in the world can I sign a three year contract with Katsina United? I don’t want to play for them again and I feel it is just normal that I am allowed to go.

‘They frustrated my move to Plateau United and I will not like them to stand in my way of moving to Rivers United. It is the reason I am voicing my case out to all those that care to listen.

“They said I will be moving to a German club in January. It is a lie and it is just a cheap way of keeping me in the club against my wish. I want to move on with my career and I expect them to do the same too," he concluded.

Udechukwu scored 12 goals in his debut season in the topflight for Katsina United to ensure that the Chanji Boys avoid relegation.