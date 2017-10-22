Udinese 2 Juventus 6: Khedira hat-trick inspires Bianconeri rout

Sami Khedira's first Serie A hat-trick inspired Juventus to a pulsating win over Udinese and kept the pressure on Inter and Napoli.

A Sami Khedira hat-trick helped Juventus get their Serie A campaign back on track with a sparkling 6-2 win over Udinese despite the first-half dismissal of Mario Mandzukic.

The Bianconeri had taken one point from their previous two games after winning their first six of the season, but a win at Stadio Friuli means they are now just three points behind Napoli at the summit of Serie A.

The hosts took an early lead through Stipe Perica, but it was little surprise that a team who have scored more first-half goals than anyone else in the league this season responded in scintillating fashion.

A comical Samir own goal pulled Massimiliano Allegri's side level before Khedira got the first of his treble with a fine header.

Mandzukic then received his marching orders midway through the opening period for two quick-fire yellow cards and Udinese took advantage of their numerical superiority just after the break as Danilo headed in.

Juve powered back, though, as a header from Rugani, two superb finishes from Khedira and a late Miralem Pjanic goal secured all three points and put the pressure on Inter and Napoli above them in the table.

Udinese started in emphatic fashion and were ahead after just eight minutes.

Perica picked Rugani's pocket just inside the Juventus half before bursting towards the penalty area. The Croatian made light work of Giorgio Chiellini, turning the Italy defender inside out, and fired a crisp left-foot strike past Gianluigi Buffon for his first goal of the season.

Their lead did not last long, though, as the visitors pulled level in slapstick fashion in the 14th minute.