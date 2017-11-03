UEFA coefficients: How does the Champions League ranking system work?

Have you ever wondered exactly what a coefficient is?

It's a word referenced regularly throughout the course of each Champions League and Europa League season but not much light is shed on what it actually means.

It refers, in fact, to UEFA's system of ranking its member clubs and associations for various purposes and can have a big impact on how certain chips fall each year.

To help you get to grips with exactly how it works, Goal has all the information you need to know.

WHAT ARE THE UEFA COEFFICIENTS?

UEFA's coefficient system is a set of numerical ratings given to each of its member associations and the clubs competing in its competitions.

These ratings are then used for various purposes, such as deciding how many qualification spots for the Champions League and Europa League are awarded to each country and how teams are seeded in certain draws.