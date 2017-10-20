Uefa investigate Roma after fans accused of 'monkey chants' during Chelsea clash

Antonio Rudiger in action against former teammate Radja Nainggolan: Getty

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against Roma over alleged racist fan behaviour during the Serie A side’s Champions League clash with Chelsea.

Roma’s fans directed monkey chants towards Antonio Rudiger, a former player, during the 3-3 draw on Wednesday night, according to allegations.

The Italian club has been charged of violating article 14 of Uefa's Disciplinary Regulations.

The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 16 November.

Rudiger spent one season with Roma, where he made 26 Serie A appearances, before joining Chelsea in the summer for £29m.

The defender was brought on in the 77th minute of Wednesday's draw at the Bridge, after which he is alleged to have been subject to racist chants from the away fans.

Chelsea established a 2-0 lead against their Italian opponents before falling 3-2 behind.

Eden Hazard second's goal salvaged the Blues a point, however, who sit top of Group C with seven points to their name.