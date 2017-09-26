What is the UEFA Nations League? Europe's plan to transform international football explained

Major changes are coming to international football in Europe.

UEFA has devised a plan to make friendlies between national teams largely a thing of the past from 2018, replacing those matches with a brand-new competition.

The idea is to create a more regular schedule of competitive games in which teams can improve and develop ahead of European Championships and World Cups.

The new competition will also hold four qualification spots for the European Championship, with that tournament having now expanded to 24 teams.

It will be called the UEFA Nations League and on paper, its structure can be rather daunting to get your head around.

Fortunately, Goal is here to explain how the format will work when it is introduced next year.

WHAT IS THE UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE?

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal More

As the name suggests, the UEFA Nations League is a league competition for UEFA's 55 members. It will consist of four different divisions (called 'Leagues') and three stages.

In the first year, the four leagues will be decided on team strength according to UEFA's coefficients, which are essentially their version of FIFA's world rankings.

So the likes of Spain and Germany will play in League A and San Marino and Andorra will play in League D. Leagues A and B will consist of 12 teams each, with Leagues C and D home to 15 and 16 teams respectively.

Within those leagues, the teams will then be split up further into groups.

In Leagues A and B, there will be four groups of three teams each. In League C, there will be one three-team group and three four-team groups. In League D, there will be four groups of four teams each.

The first stage will be group play, which will take place across three consecutive international breaks in September, October and November 2018.

The countries in three-team groups will play four games each, while countries in four-team groups will play six games - both in the normal home-and-away format.

Still with us?

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

View photos Andres Iniesta Spain More

So, what happens once the groups have been played?

In League A, the winners of each of the four groups will advance to the 'Final Four' competition, which will take place in June 2019.

The Final Four will consist of two one-leg semi-finals decided by a random draw and the final, with all three matches taking place in a neutral host country.

