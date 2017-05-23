Uefa not expecting United vs Ajax Europa League final in Stockholm to be targeted after Manchester terror attack

Uefa have confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest that the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday will be targeted by acts of terrorism, with president Aleksander Ceferin expressing his sadness at the suicide bomb in Manchester that has killed at least 22 people, including children, and injured dozens more.

Manchester United face Ajax at Stockholm’s Friends Arena on Wednesday with security measures in place to cope with any attack, although the competition’s governing body, Uefa, has been quick to stress that there has been no report of any threat by the relevant intelligence agencies.

“There is currently no specific intelligence which might suggest any of the Uefa Europa League final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks,” a Uefa statement read.

“Uefa has been closely working with local authorities and the Swedish FA for many months and the terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project. Furthermore, a number of additional security measures were implemented following the attacks in Stockholm last April.

“Due to the tight security arrangements, Uefa urges fans to arrive at the stadium as early as possible, as detailed checks will be made at the entrances, resulting in potential delays in accessing the stadium.”

The Manchester attack, which took place late in Tuesday night at the Manchester Arena towards the end of an Ariana Grande concern, saw an Improvised Explosive Device [IED] triggered by a lone attacker who died at the arena, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

The Uefa president, Ceferin, sent his sympathies to the friends and families of the victims in the wake of the attack that has seen an outpouring of support from across the globe.

“I am deeply saddened by the horrible terrorist attack in Manchester last night,” Ceferin said. “It shocks me that so many innocent people lost their lives and I would like to send my condolences to the families of those affected.”