What and when are the UEFA play-offs for World Cup 2018?

Qualification for World Cup 2018 is nearing its conclusion.

With more and more teams booking their place at the finals in Russia, the qualifying process is now reaching its very last stages.

They include the European second-place play-offs, in which the sides that could not quite win a group get a second shot at football's biggest tournament.

Goal has your complete guide to UEFA's upcoming final qualification fixtures.

WHAT ARE THE SECOND-PLACE PLAY-OFFS?

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal European Qualifiers More

The second-place play-offs - known officially as UEFA's second round of World Cup qualifying - are used to allocate the last four of Europe's 13 places at the finals.

Nine European teams qualify directly as the winners of their first-round qualification groups.

The runners up in those groups are then ranked by points and, if needed, a number of tiebreakers, with their results against the last-placed team in their group discarded.