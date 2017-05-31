UEFA Women's Champions League final - Goal will be LIVE from Cardiff ahead of Lyon vs PSG

Goal will have a series of Facebook Lives from the Champions Festival area in Cardiff in the build-up to the biggest game on the women's calendar

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain meet on Thursday night in the UEFA Women's Champions League final at the Cardiff City Stadium in what we be a clash of the heavyweights of the women's game.

The two French outfits marched through this season's competition in blistering fashion to set-up an epic showdown on June 1, and Goal will be there in Cardiff building up to the clash with a series of Facebook Lives.

Starting at 2:30 pm BST with Studs Up presenter Rachel Stringer, we'll be having fun at the Champions Festival site with freestylers Liv Cooke and Lisa Zimouche.

That will be followed throughout the day by expert analysis and fun with fans from both the Champions Festival site and outside the Cardiff City Stadium.

Thursday's final between Lyon and PSG also coincides with the launch of the “Together #WePlayStrong” campaign, which aims to make football the number one participation sport for girls and women in Europe by 2022.

A new study conducted by UEFA with over 4,000 girls and young women aged 13 and over found that football can have a greater positive impact on the self-confidence of teenage girls than other popular sports.

An executive summary of the report is available here

#WePlayStrong on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Subscribe to the UEFA YouTube channel here