UEFA Women's Champions League Final marks push to make football No. 1 women's sport

The deciding game of the women's European season between Lyon and PSG in Cardiff kicks-off UEFA's 'Together #WePlayStrong' campaign

Women's football has arrived at its marquee fixture.

At the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night, Lyon meet Paris Saint-Germain in a star-studded UEFA Women's Champions League Final that promises to be another magnificent advert for the women's game.

Stars such as Ada Hegerberg, Alex Morgan and Cristiane will be strutting their stuff, and in conjunction with the showpiece event, UEFA is kicking off its 'Together #WePlayStrong' campaign.

'Together #WePlayStrong' is promoting the wide-ranging postive effects football can have for girls and young women, and is aiming to make football the No. 1 women's sport for participation in Europe by 2022.

