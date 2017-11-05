UFC 217: Michael Bisping stares retirement in the face after loss to Georges St-Pierre but refuses to back down

Three champions entered into the Octagon at Madison Square Garden. Three new ones emerged. Three surprises. No retirement for Michael Bisping on losing to Georges St-Pierre, but the evergreen now former-middleweight champion should not go on too long.

“This is a difficult sport," Bisping told FOX Sports. “Respect to Georges. He beat me tonight. One team wins and one team loses. Tonight was his night. I thought I was doing well. He caught me with a good shot and wobbled me. He was strong. God bless him. Good for him.

“When you win, you go celebrate, and when you lose you drown your sorrows. I’m going to go drink a lot. Look, at this point, this is my hobby. I get paid well to do what I do. I’m bummed. I remember what it was like to be world champion – like it was yesterday. Georges is a good man. I was trying to sell pay per views.”

TJ Dillashaw ripped the bantamweight crown right out of Cody Garbrandt's front teeth, and said the beef with Garbrandt is over now. “There wasn’t beef on my end. They were trying to get me to fight angry. We’ll see how they let go of their animosity toward me.”

Dillashaw had this to say of the adjustments his corner told him to make in the fight: “They said to use my kicks. I was setting them up too much. They said throw a quick kick. Throw them low and set him up for the high kick.

“I got in there after the head kick. I felt more comfortable after that. The Killashaw came out and I wanted to finish him.”

It was a brutal win for TJ Dillashaw (right) Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC More