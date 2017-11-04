UFC 217 Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on, where can I watch it?

The UFC’s best fight card of the year takes place on Saturday with the long-awaited return of former welterweight world champion Georges St-Pierre taking centre stage as he attempts to claim the middleweight title from Britain’s Michael Bisping.

The 36-year-old, know more commonly as GSP, has not fought in the UFC since he beat Johnny Hendricks at UFC 167 in November 2013, a fight which cemented his status as one of the most dominant champions in the mixed martial arts history after nine consecutive welterweight title defences.

During his 12-fight unbeaten run, he knocked off names such as Nick Diaz, BJ Penn and Matt Hughes as well as another Briton in The Independent columnist Dan Hardy, having twice lost championship fights in the past against Hughes and Matt Serra. GSP avenged both of those defeats in later fights, but he never faced Bisping despite the two being in the UFC at the same time.

Since GSP’s retirement, a return has been repeatedly teased and Bisping has been vocal in his desire to be the one that took on the UFC great if he decided to re-enter the Octagon.

Manchester-born Bisping claimed the middleweight championship with a stunning knockout victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC Fight Night 55 after taking the fight at just 17 days’ notice. He has since defended the belt against Dan Henderson, but this bout represents a step-up onto a level that he has not faced in his past 37 fights.

The co-main event also sees two rivals go head-to-head as bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt takes on former stablemate TJ Dillashaw. Garbrandt shocked the UFC when he despatched long-time champion Dominick Cruz to claim the bantamweight title, and his outspoken approach and creative style has seen him emerge as a crowd favourite in the organisation.