UFC 217 proved trash talk can come back to haunt you as Cody Garbrant, Michael Bisping and Joanna Jedrzejczyk lose

UFC 217 was one of the craziest nights in MMA history with three new champions and some iconic moments that will forever be remembered in the history of the sport.

Georges St-Pierre defeating Michael Bisping, TJ Dillashaw beating Cody Garbrandt and Rose Namajunas upsetting the odds and finishing Joanna Jedrzejczyk were significant not just because the champions were all defeated, but more because all the pre-fight build-up centred around those three belt holders seeing fit to trash-talk their challengers.

Bisping has long been a man who likes to build up a fight and was arguably one of the pioneers of using his mouth to generate interest with the MMA fanbase. On plenty of occasions in the past, his opponents have attempted to strike back with their own attempts of verbal warfare, but the build-up to the fight with St-Pierre featured a one-way tide of insults directed at a man known for being one of the sincerest, most respectful martial artists to grace the UFC Octagon.

To be fair, the Brit’s insults were often kept at a certain level that didn’t cross boundaries and he more often than not bookended his verbal jabs by paying respect to the Canadian fighter and his legacy.

Bisping’s appearance in the post-fight press conference on Saturday night was a display of the real man he is. He was humble, respectful, and grateful to have been able to perform on stage a such as the one in New York and he dedicated everything he’s done to his children who were sat just a few feet in front of him.

St-Pierre returned after four years out of the UFC (Getty) More