UFC 217: Victory for GSP over Michael Bisping will see MMA legend call out Conor McGregor

The three title fights are the talk of Manhattan at UFC 217. The best fight is Cody Garbrandt's defence of the UFC bantamweight title against TJ Dillashaw.

The most noise is emanating from Michael Bisping facing returning MMA legend Georges St Pierre of Canada.

And the most one sided looks like being Rose Namajunas facing Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The Polish fighter has been so dominant, and it is difficult to see it going any other way. But this is MMA. And anything can happen.

One thing is for sure, if GSP defeats Bisping, and it does seem unlikely, the once dominant welterweight is certain to call out Conor McGregor, who said this week that he wants a share of the pie in his next fight in the UFC. No going back after that money-spinning event in August against Floyd Mayweather which changed the Irishman's life for ever.

St-Pierre, after four years retired, makes an intriguing comeback, a weight division above where he campaigned so brilliantly.

On how he could beat Bisping, the man who put MMA on the map in Canada said this week: “I’m better than him, I’m faster than him, I’m stronger than him and I have a higher fight IQ than him. I’m more adaptable.” That's true. But Bisping is bigger, battle-hardened and carrying in ring rust.

Bisping knows it's a big fight. And perfect for him in many ways. As ever, the Lancastrian has whipped up a hype around the contest. Truth is, the Briton will never have an easier defence. "GSP is coming out of retirement. He’s one of the best to ever do it in the Octagon," he told Fox Sports this week.

"I’m the middleweight champion, he was the welterweight champ for a long time. This sounds like a Hollywood movie. It’s a great dream, but unfortunately dreams don’t come true for GSP this time. GSP is going to try to take me down and cuddle me to death. And we all know I’m not a good cuddle.”

"I’m going to beat Georges so bad we won’t see him again," he said. "Then, I’ll go down to Australia and whoop Robert Whittaker’s ass, who’s walking around with a fake belt.” Lose, though, and it's likely all over for The Count.

GSP explained of his strategy: “I’ve been studying tape and I see patterns on what he does when he tries to stand back up, and it exposes him. I’ll use that against him on Saturday night.”

St-Pierre says Bisping’s trash talk has not affected him. Not in the slightest. “No. It’s never personal. He’s trying to do mental warfare. I think he’s afraid that I’ll wrestle him. He’s begging me to stand and bang with him. I’ll take my opponent where he’s the weakest. I’m going to fight the way I’m supposed to fight and I’m going to beat him up.”

“I need to be the best I can be. I’m better than him, I’m faster than him, I’m stronger than him, and I have a higher fighting IQ than him. I’m more adaptable and that’s why I’m going to win.”

There is real needle between Garbrandt and Dillashaw. “I’m very excited to get back in there," said the champion. "I’ve been off 11 months. But I was in the lab, working, rebuilding myself. I’m a better fighter and athlete. TJ has gotten better, but he hasn’t made the strides I’ve made.”

Dillashaw responded, on how to beat Garbrandt: “He’s got a lot of holes in his game. He’s talented, quick and powerful, but one dimensional and I’m going to take advantage of him. It’ll be great to get my belt back. I still have a bad taste about losing that belt. Nothing beats winning it.” Both men have said they would like a contest with flyweight king Demetrious Johnson, should they win.

“He’s the pound-for-pound kingpin," explained Dillashaw. "That’s someone I know I can beat. He knows it’s a tough fight for him. I’d love to prove it. I can make it down to 125 pounds.”

Jedrzejczyk could potentially set a new record for the most title defences for a woman in the UFC. “I will break the record. It means a lot. I care about Saturday," she told FOX Sports. "Rose is my challenge. More than that, I want to stay undefeated and retire undefeated. It’s more important than this record.”

“There’s no easy fights. I was a challenger one day. I know what it means. I stay humble, I work hard and I’m as hungry now as I was 2 ½ years ago.”