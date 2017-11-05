UFC 217: Whittaker not Woodley next for St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre admitted he is no natural middleweight, but a stint at 185lbs looms after beating Michael Bisping for the belt at UFC 217.

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre will continue his middleweight crusade after defeating Michael Bisping to become a two-division champion, president Dana White has confirmed.

St-Pierre returned from a four-year absence to defeat British veteran Bisping by rear naked choke in the third round at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, adding the 185lb belt to his collection after a dominant spell as welterweight king before his hiatus.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley accused St-Pierre of taking the "easier fight" against Bisping, in which the Canadian overcame a fatiguing second round to drop the Brit with a left hook before choking him out cold.

Speaking on UFC's post-fight recap, Woodley even joked he would go up to middleweight in order to get a shot at GSP, but White confirmed that the legend's next bout will be a unification fight against interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

When asked if Woodley v GSP was on his radar, White replied: "It's going to be Whittaker."

However, speaking in the octagon post-fight, St-Pierre cast doubt on his long-term future at 185.

"This is not my real weight," he said.

"I did it for the challenge and there was a time in my career I was too busy - the challengers were one after the other and I was too small to go up.

"I was even small for a welterweight. I'm still welterweight size but I decided to take a shot because I put on some muscle mass.

"There is a point that it's too much but now I'm at a point that it's okay."

In a year which has seen the light heavyweight title stripped from Jon Jones for a second time and Conor McGregor's boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr take attention away from the octagon, White was delighted with the return of a bona fide MMA legend.

He told a news conference: "It's great to have GSP back.