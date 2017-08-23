UFC champion Jon Jones notified of potential doping violation

Jon Jones has been informed of a possible anti-doping violation, stemming from a test before his July win over Daniel Cormier.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been notified of a potential anti-doping violation from a test taken before his win over Daniel Cormier in July.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jones of the potential violation stemming from a sample taken following his July 28 weigh-in, the UFC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation," the statement continued.

"Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

"The California State Athletic Commission [CSAC] also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones' bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones' potential anti-doping violation."

Jones won the bout against Cormier to improve to a 23-1 record, reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight championship.

"We are all at a complete loss for words right now. Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation," Jones’ manager Malki Kawa said in a statement to MMA Fighting.

"We are having the samples tested again to determine the validity or source of contamination. Jon is crushed by this news and we are doing whatever we can as a team, to support him."

Last year, in what would have been his second fight with Cormier at UFC 200, Jones was forced to pull out of the event just days before because he tested positive for clomiphene and letrozol – both banned substances.