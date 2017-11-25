UFC Fight Night 122: As Michael Bisping nears his final swansong, this is Kelvin Gastelum's time to shine

The UFC’s world famous Octagon lands on mainland China this weekend for the first time in the promotion’s history. Topping the bill is surging middleweight contender, Kelvin Gastelum, and the division’s most recent former champion, Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping.

After losing in a back and forth three-round fair with returning pay-per-view star, Georges St Pierre, Bisping found himself on the losing end of a rear naked choke submission earlier this month. In the following days after Bisping’s fight, we were notified that Anderson Silva had been removed from his main event fight in Shanghai due to a possible drug testing violation. Being the fighter that he is, Bisping saw this as an opportunity to exorcise those demons by getting back into the win column.

Gastelum, grateful for having an opponent willing to take a short notice fight and allowing him to stay on the card in the main event spot, also saw this as an amazing opportunity. A win over Bisping at this stage in a fighter’s career is far more valuable than a win over Silva. The Brazilian was once a great champion but this fall from grace, coupled with the fact that much time has passed since Silva was holding ground at the pinnacle of the division, means that Bisping is a far more valuable fight at this stage. Gastelum feels like a win here elevates him to title conversations at a much faster rate than a win over Silva would.

Undersized for the division, Gastelum is still finding his feet at middleweight after struggling to meet the welterweight limit. One thing is certain though, there has been no issue with the transfer of his punching power, finding enough in his arsenal to floor every middleweight he has faced so far - including a third round stoppage of Tim Kennedy, a man that bettered Michael over five rounds back in 2014.