UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Till preview: Poland to witness a tantalising showdown of Muay Thai specialists

A showdown of Muay Thai specialists takes place this weekend, in the Polish city of Gdansk. Darren Till, a confidently unbeaten Scouser with a penchant for trash-talking, makes up one side of our main event. On the other side of the Octagon, it’s a familiar face, as one of the most recognizable stars in the UFC gives Till a huge chance to make a name for himself.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is an extreme sports fanatic and expert kickboxer, who stepped out of the top five of the lightweight division and immediately into top ten fights at welterweight.

His recent outing was a disappointing, razor-thin decision loss to former welterweight king, Robbie Lawler in July. It was a fight which could easily be argued either way and really needed to settled over five rounds for two athletes with their kind of experience. Although it didn't put Cowboy in the win column, it did show everyone how competitive he can be in his new division, up against one of the toughest, most experienced and respected fighters in the sport.

This weekend in Gdansk, Cerrone opens the door to the top 10 of the division to a rising star looking to jump the queue and take out a big name.

One of the reasons fans love Cowboy is his willingness to take any fight against any opponent. This comes with huge risk and Darren Till embodies that risk. Till is a big, strong welterweight, who set his roots down in Brazil at the beginning of his professional career, after moving from his home in Liverpool. He arrived in South America with a strong set of striking skills, tested many times in the Muay Thai ring. In Brazil he turned his attention to the grappling arts to round out his game and then began competing in MMA.

As the foreign fighter in every one of his earlier bouts, Till always had a tough test in the opposite corner. Time and time again though, the British warrior was triumphant. His potential was undeniable and it didn't take long for the UFC to take notice.