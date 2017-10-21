UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Till preview: Poland to witness a tantalising showdown of Muay Thai specialists
A showdown of Muay Thai specialists takes place this weekend, in the Polish city of Gdansk. Darren Till, a confidently unbeaten Scouser with a penchant for trash-talking, makes up one side of our main event. On the other side of the Octagon, it’s a familiar face, as one of the most recognizable stars in the UFC gives Till a huge chance to make a name for himself.
Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is an extreme sports fanatic and expert kickboxer, who stepped out of the top five of the lightweight division and immediately into top ten fights at welterweight.
His recent outing was a disappointing, razor-thin decision loss to former welterweight king, Robbie Lawler in July. It was a fight which could easily be argued either way and really needed to settled over five rounds for two athletes with their kind of experience. Although it didn't put Cowboy in the win column, it did show everyone how competitive he can be in his new division, up against one of the toughest, most experienced and respected fighters in the sport.
This weekend in Gdansk, Cerrone opens the door to the top 10 of the division to a rising star looking to jump the queue and take out a big name.
One of the reasons fans love Cowboy is his willingness to take any fight against any opponent. This comes with huge risk and Darren Till embodies that risk. Till is a big, strong welterweight, who set his roots down in Brazil at the beginning of his professional career, after moving from his home in Liverpool. He arrived in South America with a strong set of striking skills, tested many times in the Muay Thai ring. In Brazil he turned his attention to the grappling arts to round out his game and then began competing in MMA.
As the foreign fighter in every one of his earlier bouts, Till always had a tough test in the opposite corner. Time and time again though, the British warrior was triumphant. His potential was undeniable and it didn't take long for the UFC to take notice.
His May 2015 debut was a two round dismantling of Wendell Oliveira, ending his night with a series of elbows that would crack granite. He then went on to have a 'Fight of the Night' performance against Nicholas Dalby in Dublin five months later, in a bout that was well in hand going into the third round, until Darren dislocated his shoulder and had to fight defensively for the last round.
The bout was scored a draw but what it did allow Till to do was demonstrate his toughness, heart and his willingness to adapt to any circumstance that may present itself. Add to that two more one-sided fights against Jessin Ayari and Bojan Velickovic, in May and September 2017, and now he finds himself with the biggest opportunity of his career.
He has been breezing around the hotel during Fight Week as if the result is a foregone conclusion, only needing to play out on the night so he can collect the accolades he deserves. When facing a veteran like Donald Cerrone though, it takes that level of confidence to just step into the Octagon on an even footing.
I feel it's only a matter of time before people are talking about Till as a top contender. His skills are undeniable and his self belief is that missing piece in many fighters’ approach and is often the thing that sets champions and challengers apart. Sit and talk to Darren Till for five minutes and he will convince anyone that he will seize the victory in Gdansk. Cowboy has been competing at top 10 standard for as many years as Till has been a professional though and with that comes valuable experience.
Cowboy possesses knowledge which means quicker decision making, calmness of mind in chaotic situations and an understanding of how to win against many different opponents.
A win for the Scouse scrapper would catapult him towards the top of the division and save him going through many lower ranked fighters to reach the same destination. With that step up come many additional challenges, not to mention this being his first five round main event bout in the UFC. It's a big risk for Cowboy, to put it on the line against a highly touted prospect, but as he said himself, "If he's that good I'll fight him eventually. Why not now?"
The co-main event has former title contender and Polish favourite, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, taking on debutant Jodie Esquibel. A new signing from Invicta Fighting Championships, Esquibel is petite but ferocious, leaping in with big left hooks, searching for her opponent’s chin and then darting off at an angle before the counter punch is thrown. For Karolina it is a chance to get back onto a winning track and start that arduous journey back to the title.
