UFC Fight Night: Michael Bisping knocked out in first round by Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum knocked Michael Bisping out in the first round in Shanghai. (Getty)

Michael Bisping's quick return to the octagon failed to pay off as he was knocked out in the first round by Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai.

The 38-year-old from Manchester was fighting just three weeks after surrendering his UFC middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden.

Bisping, filling in at short notice following Anderson Silva's failed drugs test, was caught with a left hook midway through the first round by the American, who takes his record to 14-3.