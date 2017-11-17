UFC Fight Night Werdum vs. Tybura preview - Australian fans embrace both local and travelling fighters

As I make my way across the globe to sit Octagonside for this weekend’s fights, Sydney has already been taken over by the fighters, coaches, and the UFC team ahead of another big event.

Each time the UFC heads to Australia, the fans come out in force and show their support for both the local and travelling fighters. There are many local fighters on this card looking to represent on home soil, but the main event is a heavyweight clash featuring former UFC heavyweight champion, Fabricio Werdum.

His opponent is rising Polish contender Marcin Tybura, coming off the biggest win of his career. Werdum wasted no time at all in submitting Walt Harris at UFC 216 less than a month ago. At just over a minute into the first round Werdum locked in a tight armbar and forced the tap. His submission skills are unrivalled on the current UFC heavyweight roster and Tybura is well aware of the dangers if this fight hits the canvas.

After bettering another former UFC heavyweight champion in Andrei Arlovski in his most recent bout five months ago, Tybura expressed to me after he event that he wasn’t happy with the performance and expects more from himself going forward.

Mark Hunt was originally scheduled to face Tybura in this event and would have been an incredibly tough striking bout, in which I would have expected Tybura to have a similar approach, grounding his opponent and using his huge frame and grappling skills to smother and strike his way to a TKO stoppage. Hunt would have been tough but more predictable than his new opponent.

With Werdum standing across the Octagon things become a lot more complex. Although Tybura’s potential is evident, he is a growing prospect and still at the beginning of his UFC career. Werdum on the other hand is already a proven finisher at every range. Working closely with Rafael Cordeiro for a number of years, Fabricio’s world class Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is now supported by an excellent level of Muay Thai striking. His flying knee knockout over Mark Hunt, three years ago at UFC 180, shows that he can beat anyone at their own game.